MP Sanath Nishantha and brother further remanded

UPFA Puttalam District MP Sanath Nishantha Perera and his brother former Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jagath Samantha Perera have been further remanded until June 07.

Due to the hospitalization of Chilaw High Court Judge Sanjeewa Morayas, the case was taken up before High Court Registrar Ajith Jayasundara today, our news sources said.

The Puttalam District MP and his brother are charged over the assault of the Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretary and the case is being heard at the Chilaw High Court.

 

