MP Namal Rajapaksa indicted

United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and two others were indicted in Colombo High Court today on money laundering charges.

MP Namal Rajapaksa and five other suspects including two directors of the Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited are accused of illegally generating cash amounting to Rs. 45 million.

Two of the suspects Indika Prabath Karunajeeva and Ornela Iresha Silva are absconding and no one representing the Gowers Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, appeared in the court today when it was taken for hearing.

The charge sheets were handed over to the defendants and the Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga ordered their release on bail. Accordingly the accused were released until June 28.