Movement launched to eliminate abuse against women

The Women MPs’ Forum organized a public awareness at Colombo  yesterday (25) to mark the launch of the movement for the elimination of abuse against women.

Chairperson of the Forum Chandrani Bandara, deputy chairperson Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Dr. Anoma Gamage, Hirunika Premachandra, Thusitha Wijemanne, Vijayakala Maheswaran  and Shanthini Kongahage were among those present.

A street drama was staged on the topic harassment and abuse of women at public transport and public places.

Also, the pasting of a sticker ‘Don’t’ look the other way: you too, intervene’ on buses, three-wheelers and trains took place.

The Forum intends holding similar programmes islandwide.

