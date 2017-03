Share ! tweet







A mother and her one year-old son were killed and another injured when a motorcycle they were travelling on collided head-on with a bus on the New Kandy Road in Waduwegama today, Police said. The injured were admitted to the Biyagama Hospital. The victims were identified as 26-year-old Thalagalage Chathurangani Janakanthi and 1-year-old Hewadulige Mihindu Prabuddha, residents from Kaduwela, Police said. They said that the motorcyclist was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.