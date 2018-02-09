Most of the complaints about bribing of voters

The Election monitors People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) and Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) yesterday said that they had received a significant number of complaints.

PAFFREL Executive Director, Rohana Hettiarachchi said his outfit had received 961 complaints and most of them were of bribing electors. “We received 238 complaints of illegal election propaganda.”

There had been 161 complaints of election related violence though the situation had been peaceful compared to previous elections.

“These include 26 complaints of grievous assault, 22 complaints of assaults, three complaints of threats using firearms, 13 complaints of damage to immoveable property, 10 complaints of damage to moveable property, 55 complaints of intimidation and threats and 31 complaints of attacks on election offices.”

CaFFE) said it had received 321 complaints by 6 pm on February 07. Those included 145 complaints of illegal election propaganda, 68 complaints of misuse of state property, using state employees for electioneering and recruitment and transferring of state employees, 24 cases of attacks on property and 52 complaints of assaults and intimidation.