More than ten lives cost due to boat capsized

At least ten persons were killed and several others went missing after a boat carrying a group of people capsized in sea off Katukurunda coast on Sunday.

The police said the remains of the deceased have been taken to the Nagoda hospital. A search operation is underway with the assistance from the Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force to locate the missing persons, our news sources said.

The Navy has deployed several boats, while an Air Force Bell 212 helicopter has also been deployed to assist the rescue operation.