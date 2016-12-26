More than half of Badulla District prone to landslides

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) of Sri Lanka says that more than half of the Badulla district in the central hill country is prone to landslides.

Following a recent survey, the NBRO has found that 66.9 percent of the total land area in the Badulla District is vulnerable to landslides.

However the Additional Director of the Disaster Management Center (DMC) for Badulla Udaya Kumara said the figure further subdivides the land into areas that are at major, moderate or low risk of landslides.

At a recent DMC meeting it was disclosed that only 942.92 sq. kilometers, 32.95 percent of the total land area of the district were safe.

According to the official, the divisional secretariats in the district are conducting a preliminary survey to gather information about residents in high landslide risk areas in order to have updated information in case of a disaster.