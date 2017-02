More than 500,000 new jobs in he next few months

The government is to generate more than 500,000 new employment opportunities in the next six months, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said.

The present government implements certain development projects in order to provide such a quantum of jobs; he made this comment at a meeting held at Mattakuliya area.

Since there is a huge demand for government jobs, it is now a problem to provide jobs in the public sector to meet the demand, he said.