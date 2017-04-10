More than 50% inmates in prisons mere suspects!

Share ! tweet







More than half of the persons held in prisons throughout the country were not convicts reveals a task force appointed by the Cabinet to find solutions for the problem of overcrowding of prisons.

Prison data reveal that there are currently 9,552 unconvicted persons in remand custody and they constitute more 52 percent of the total prison population. It is "an unnecessary contributor to overcrowding," says a report of the Special Task Force tabled in Parliament last week (4) by Chief Government Whip Parliament Affairs and Mass Media Minister Gayantha Karunatilaka.

Among the major contributory factors for prison overcrowding cited in the report are the underutilisation of existing provisions of law, the misuse of existing provisions of law and socio-economic factors.