More than 300,000 affected due to drought

Nearly 300,000 persons had been affected by the prevailing drought in five districts the Disaster Management Centre announced yesterday.

Assistant Director of the DMC Pradeep Kodippili says that 293,764 persons of 90,612 families had been affected in the districts of Puttalam, Kurungela, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya.

The highest number of affected persons was reported from the Puttalam district, Kodippili said adding that 201,157 persons from 62,762 families had been affected there as at noon yesterday.

Kodippili said there were 46,075 affected persons in Kurungala, 36,811 in Mannar, 4,994 in Anuradhapura and 4,327 in the Vavuniya District.