More than 124,000 people affected by adverse weather

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that total of 124,733 persons belonging to 31,822 families have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather condition, our news sources said.

It said that 137 divisional secretariat divisions in 18 districts have been affected by the floods and landslides triggered by Southwestern Monsoon rains.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the disaster situation has risen to 12, according to the latest update.

Reports said that 44,745 persons belonging to 11,723 families are presently sheltered in temporary camps.

At least 35 houses have been completely damages by the inclement weather while 2,199 houses have been partially damaged. A total of 751 cases of property damage have also been reported so far.