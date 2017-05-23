More subjects for Ravi

Ravi Karunanayake who was sworn in as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs is to be assigned additional subjects and institutions which were previously not under the purview of this ministry.

Institutions such as the Development Lotteries Board, the National Lotteries Board and the Mahapola Scholarship Trust Fund that were under the Trade Ministry are to be subjects allocated to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In line with the decision taken jointly by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to carry forward Sri Lanka’s foreign policy with an economic vision, a secretariat on a national level and a new fund would be set up under Minister Karunanayake.