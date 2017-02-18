More rice imports to meet shortage

Share ! tweet







Another stock of 190,000 MT of rice would be imported to Sri Lanka within the next few days while 60,000 MT of imported rice had been distributed to the wholesale traders, Industry and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen said during an inspection visit made to wholesale outlets in Pettah yesterday.

Declaring that there was no more rice shortage in the country, the Minister said at present there was around 600,000 MT of rice in the local markets.

In addition 50,000 MT of rice at government warehouses had been distributed around the country through the Sathosa outlets, the Minister said.

Bathiudeen noted that the government would take immediate steps to buy paddy from local farmers once the harvesting is concluded.

The paddy harvesting had commenced in several areas including Ampara, Vavuniya and several other areas in the south, the Minister said.

Considering the request made by farmers to the President to take necessary steps to avoid the inconvenience that they would have to face due to excess rice imports, a maximum retail price for local rice varieties would be gazetted soon so as to avoid the inconvenience to the local farmers due to the rice imports.

Further the government would buy paddy from the farmers at a higher price, the Minister assured.