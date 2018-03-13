More rains, strong winds, rough seas

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea, extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle, during next 36 hrs due to strong winds and rough seas.

The Met Department states that the low pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is now located to the south of Sri Lanka. It is likely to develop further and move to west- Northwestward, towards the Arabian Sea.

Due to this weather system, the possibility of heavy showers or thundershowers, a sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph and sudden roughness of the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle is high.

Showers will also occur at times in the sea areas around the country with winds from South-easterly to north-easterly in direction. The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas around the country.

The Met Department also predicts showers or thundershowers over most parts of the country and surrounding sea areas. Heavy rains between 75-100 mm can also be expected at some places particularly in Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

There may be temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers. The public has been urged to take adequate precautions against damages caused by lightning.