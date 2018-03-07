More powers for Police, Tri-Forces

Following the imposition of the State of Emergency, the Police and Tri-forces had been empowered to arrest anyone who creates violence or communal disharmony with the arrested being either sentenced to 20 years imprisonment or sentenced to life imprisonment, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Based on the intelligence reports, the Government in a extraordinary Gazette No 2061/18 declared the State of Emergency at 2.45 pm yesterday for a period of seven days under the provisions of Clause five in Section two of the Public Security Ordinance.

SP Gunasekara said President Maithripala Sirisena had imposed special regulations declaring severe punishments for criminal acts.

Accordingly, causing deaths and injuries, sexual harassment, damaging to properties, burglary and obtain properties by force, robbing, behaviours obstructing ethnic harmony, distributing information leading to disharmony, hate speeches, statements, reports, using social media for such action had been declared as criminal acts.

If anyone is found guilty of committing such acts, attempt to commit or conspiracies for such actions would be subjected to either 20 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.

In addition to the police, all the members attached to tri-forces had been given authority to arrest individuals who commit identified offences during the period of the State of Emergency.

SP Gunasekara explained that the arrested suspects should be immediately handed over to the nearest Police Station and that they should be produce before a magistrate within 24 hours by the police.

However, concerning the nature of the offence, DIGs had been given the a