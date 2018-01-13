More industries to setup in Kandy, Hambantota, and Bingiriya to increase production

The industrial and tourism zones in the Kandy, Hambantota, and Bingiriya- Iranawila region will help increase the per capita rate of production of the country and accelerate the country’s development, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The Premier made this declaration Friday when he joined the opening of the new building at Udubaddawa Divisional Secretariat. The new building constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.1 billion comprises new facilities including an auditorium.

Describing the governments’ development projects, the Prime Minister said that a great improvement will be seen in the Bingiriya area soon adding that Madampe, Chilaw areas will be declared as tourist zones. Great development will occur in these areas through the Bingiriya Industrial zone, he said.