Colombo High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe fixed the trial against Attorney-at-Law Udaya Gammanpila, Leader of Pivithuru Hela Urumaya for March 1, 2017.

He is indicted of money laundering, on an allegation of having sold shares in a private company, using a false Power of Attorney certificate.

The amount allegedly cheated is Rs. 20 million.

Accused Udaya Gammanpila was present in court yesterday.