Modi will not sign any agreement during visit – President

It is a false information is being spread through social media and the internet alleging that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Sri Lanka to sign agreements and stake claim to parts of the country, President Maithripala Sirisena said..

“These are organised efforts being carried out by those who oppose the government,” he said, during an event held at the Oddamavadi Maha Vidyalaya in Batticaloa today (29).



“The Indian Prime Minister is visiting Sri Lanka on my invitation. Apart from the UN Vesak festival, he will not participate in any official duties during the visit.”

“He will not sign any agreement or document regarding any project or investment,” the President emphasized.