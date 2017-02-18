Modi-Trump Summit likely in May

Share ! tweet







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump could have their first bilateral summit meeting as early as May. Both governments are exploring plans for Modi to travel to Washington DC, according to informed sources here.

The two leaders will anyway have an opportunity to meet on the sidelines of the next G-20 summit in Hamburg, but that will be in a multilateral setting.

Sources say both governments are keen to have an early bilateral meeting. Modi and Trump had an early conversation after Modi telephoned to congratulate him on his victory. In recent weeks, Modi and Trump have had another longer talk on the phone, which touched upon issues of importance to both countries: defence and security, economics and trade etc.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis has held his first conversation with Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, while the new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj earlier this week.

US National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, who had to quit recently, had already met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in the early days of the Trump Administration when Doval visited him in Washington.

The Mattis-Parrikar conversation was keenly watched for signals on how the Trump Administration may want to proceed on the defence-security relationship, which has increased substantively in recent years.