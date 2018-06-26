Mobile phone used for murder of Ranjan de Silva found

A mobile phone used to provide information for the murder of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council member, Ranjan de Silva was found in a canal in Ratmalana, today (26).

The mobile phone was recovered from the Sylvester Canal near the Ratmalana Railway Station during a search conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and Navy divers.

A suspect alleged to have supplied information for the murder, when interrogated by the CID, has said that he had given the phone to a friend to be discarded.