Home / LATEST / Mobile phone used for murder of Ranjan de Silva found

Mobile phone used for murder of Ranjan de Silva found

neo 7 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 38 Views

A mobile phone used to provide information for the murder of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council member, Ranjan de Silva was found in a canal in Ratmalana, today (26).

The mobile phone was recovered from the Sylvester Canal near the Ratmalana Railway Station during a search conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and Navy divers.

A suspect alleged to have supplied information for the murder, when interrogated by the CID, has said that he had given the phone to a friend to be discarded.

 

About neo

Check Also

HISTORIC DRIVE BY SAUDI WOMAN AS DRIVING BAN LIFTS

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 25 June 2018: Female racing driver Aseel Al Hamad celebrated the end …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved