Missing child’s body found in the Chilaw forest

The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing two days ago in Iranawila in Chilaw was found this morning in a forest in Muwapitiya area of Chilaw.

The boy was suspected to have been abducted and murdered by an unidentified man.

The deceased boy identified as Juvan Pedige Suseen Nirmal was reported missing from February 25 after his mother lodged a complaint in the Chilaw Police.

The Chilaw Police along with the villagers launched a massive operation to find the missing child.

It has been revealed that the child was in the company of an unidentified adult on the day of his disappearance. A resident had seen the child walking with the suspicious man towards a nearby mangrove. However the man has left the area.

Chilaw police are conducting further investigations.