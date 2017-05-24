Home / LATEST / Mirihana police arrest five suspects

Mirihana police arrest five suspects

neo 17 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 44 Views

The Mirihana police special investigations unit has arrested five suspects in connection with an attack on a group of Police Narcotics Bureau officers in Piliyandala recently.

 

Under interrogation one of the suspects had said that PNB officers were a real menace to them and, therefore, they decided to kill them and flee the country, but their plans had gone awry.

 

A senior officer said vital information about the incident could be elicited from those in custody, but declined to divulge what they have so far revealed.

 

He said all five suspects were underworld figures engaged in drug dealing.

 

The police also recovered a revolver and two magazines from their custody.

 

Another constable, an Inspector and two other civilians were injured in the shooting.

About neo

Check Also

Two arrested

A 44 year old woman and two youth aged 22 arrested in Ahangama for suspected …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved