Ministerial committee to look into railway strike

A four-member ministerial committee headed by Minister Sarath Amunugama has been appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to look into the grievances of the protesting railway employees, President’s Media Unit said.

It said the other members of the committee are Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Ranjith Maduma Bandara.