Ministerial Committee appointed to resolve Railway workers’ issues

A five-member Ministerial committee has been appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to look into the railway strike.

The decision to appoint a committee to hold discussions with railway employees engaged in the strike and to evaluate and resolve their issues, was taken after a lengthy discussion at the cabinet meeting today.

The cabinet has approved the appointment of the committee which will be chard by Minister Dr. Sarath Amunugama.

The other members of the committee are; Ministers Dr Rajitha Senaratne, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Minister of Transport Nimal Siripala de Silva says that he hopes all trade unions involved in the strike will make their submissions to the Committee.

Meanwhile, the retired train engine drivers were called today to minimize the inconvenience caused to the public. Accordingly, Deputy General Manager of the Railway Department, Vijaya Samarasinghe handed over the appointment letters to the recalled drivers.