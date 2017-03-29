Minister promises to settle USD 275 mn debt to Iran once financial restrictions are lifted

Petroleum Resources Development Minister Chandima Weerakkody yesterday said the Government of Sri Lanka was ready to settle an amount of USD 275 million to Iran for purchasing crude oil, once the banking sanctions on that country was lifted.



A media briefing held at his Ministry auditorium, Minister Weerakkody said even though the US lifted sanctions on Iran recently, severe restrictions on money transfers remained and therefore the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) couldn’t make long overdue payments for fuel supplies.





The Minister noted that the discussions were underway with the Attorney General’s Department to look for possible modes of paying back the money to Iran after the sanctions were lifted.





He also assured that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) had already allocated the money nearly to USD 275 million. "CPC had already allocated the money and it was only short by a small amount," Weerakkody said.