Minister instructs CEB to resolve issue

Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has instructed the Ceylon Electricity Board management to take a decision with regards to the issues raised by CEB trade unions presently engaged in a fast, media spokesman for the ministry Sulakshana Jayawardena said.

According to Jayawardena, these instructions were given by the minister at a meeting held last Thursday (14) with the Power and Renewable Energy Ministry Secretary and the CEB Chairman.

“The CEB board is to hold a meeting take a decision on the issue next Monday,” Jayawardena also said.

Speaking further on the matter, Jayawardena said the main concern raised by the trade unions is over their bonus allowances. “There have been several trade union actions taken by the CEB trade unions this year. The most recent one took place in September and the CEB has already agreed to consider these days as paid leave. However, the same unions had engaged in trade union actions in April 8 and June 28 in 2017. These two days are considered leave without pay. According to the CEB circular, a 10% of the yearend bonus will be deducted for these LWOPs,” Jayawardena explained.

“However, it is in the hands of the CEB management to bring this matter to a conclusion”, Jayawardena pointed out.