Minimum qualification for medical education to be increased

he minimum qualifications for medical education would be increased, the government announced yesterday.

 

Co-Cabinet Spokesman and Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne told the post Cabinet press briefing at the Information Department, that the current minimum qualification of three passes to enter university would be amended to two credits and one pass  in biology, chemistry and physics in one sitting,for medical education.

 

Senaratne said that he had discussed the proposed change with  all stakeholders including the Medical Council and Attorney General. “Once Cabinet approval is received, the new standard would be gazetted.”

