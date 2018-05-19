Millions of Lankan rupees seized from ex-Malaysian PM’s mansion

A sum of Rs. 2.87 million was found in the foreign currency haul seized by Malaysian police from a mansion belonging the country’s former prime minister Najib Razak, according to a report published by The Straits Times yesterday.

Malaysian police, on Thursday night, raided three apartments in a posh Kuala Lumpur condominium, owned by Razak’s family, carting away 284 boxes containing luxury handbags and 72 bags filled with jewellery, cash of various denominations, watches and other valuables.

Police have searched six premises since Wednesday – the Prime Minister’s Office, Najib’s residence in Taman Duta and four other residences linked to him.

At one of these residences, Pavilion Residences, the police took what was likely to be their biggest haul, loading five police trucks with hundreds of orange boxes containing Hermes Birkin bags. Astro Awani reported that a police officer emerged from the condominium with a money counting machine.

Items were also seized during the raid at Najib’s Taman Duta residence on Thursday morning, according to the Straits Times.

On Friday (May 18) the crime investigation team lodged a report of the items seized from the Taman Duta mansion, which included over 50 luxury handbags from brands like Chanel, Gucci and Prada. Amongst the haul were ten luxury watches including several Rolexes and a Patek Philippe, as well as RM537,000 (S$181,000) and 2.87 million Sri Lankan rupees (S$24,400) in cash.

The police said the items were seized as the team had reasonable grounds to suspect they were the subject matter of a crime or crimes under Malaysia’s Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.