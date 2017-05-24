Met. Dept. releases special weather announcement

South-west monsoon conditions are likely to establish over the country during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Hence, showery and windy conditions are expected to enhance over the south-western part of the country.

Showers or thundershowers are likely to occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces, according to the Met. Dept.

Showers or thundershowers may also occur in other regions during the afternoon.

Fairly heavy rainfall (more than 75 mm) can be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces.

Heavy rainfall (more than 100 mm) is also to be expected in certain parts of the island.

Meanwhile, the Department has issued a warning pertaining to the weather conditions at sea. According to weather reports, showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil, via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, and other parts of the sea.

Winds will be blowing in the south-western direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Sea areas off the coasts extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota, and sea areas off the coasts from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai can be very rough at times as the wind speed is likely to increase up to 60-70 kmph.

Other sea areas could also become rough, as there is a chance that the wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph.