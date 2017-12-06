Met Dept assures cyclone will not hit Sri Lanka

Dismissing rumours that a cyclone could hit Sri Lanka in the coming days, the Department of Meteorology yesterday assured that there were no signs of the low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining South Andaman sea with associated cyclonic conditions heading towards the country.

Met Department’s Duty Meteorologist said that the low pressure area in the South-east Bay of Bengal was now located 950km away from Sri Lanka and it was likely to develop into a depression during the next 24 hours, but its track was still unclear.

Therefore, wind speed could increase in Eastern and Northern provinces and in Northern and Eastern sea areas from yesterday, he said.

The Duty Meteorologist stressed that people were panicking due to the increase of wind speed in Western and Southern Provinces, especially in Galle. “But, Sri Lanka has no cyclone or tsunami threat,” he added.

However, he did not downplay the possibility that the weather conditions may change any time. “We are closely monitoring the situation, but as of now, there is absolutely no need to panic,” the official said.