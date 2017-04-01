Mention of appeal fixed for May 19

The Court of Appeal yesterday fixed for May 19, the next date of mention of the appeal, filed by Shashikala Raviraj, wife of the late TNA Parliamentarian Nadarajah Raviraj.

The petitioner appellant has sought to set aside the Colombo High Court verdict, which, following a trial by jury, acquitted all the six persons indicted of the murder of Raviraj in 2006.

The petitioner had asked the Court of Appeal to order a trial without a jury.

Only three out of the six accused faced the High Court trial. One had died. Two absconded.

The High Court order was in respect of all the six indicted persons.

M. A. Sumanthiran appeared for the appellant Shashikala in the Court of Appeal.

Deputy Solicitor General Rohantha Abeysuriya appeared for the Attorney General.

The Bench comprised Justice Deepali Wijesundera and Justice Lalith Jayasooriya.