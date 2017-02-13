Mega irrigation project to provide water to NWP

Share ! tweet







A mega irrigation project to provide water to Sri Lanka's North Western (Wayamba) Province will commence tomorrow under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Addressing an event in Kurunegala today, the President said the Wayamba peoples' cry for water will come to an end tomorrow.

The government has initiated the d North Western Province Canal (NWPC) Project to provide water to the people in the Province who were suffering for a long time due to lack of water resources.

Accordingly, the construction work of the canal will commence tomorrow.

The project implemented in two stages will meet the irrigation and drinking water demands benefitting 80,000 families in 393 Grama Niladhari Divisions located in 5 Divisional Secretary Divisions. The project will be funded by the Asia Development Bank.