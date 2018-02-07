Meethotamulla tragedy report given to President

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry that probed the Meethotamulla Garbage Dump collapse yesterday (06) handed over its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena at the latter’s official residence.

The report has a number of short term and mid term recommendations to address the garbage disposal crisis in Colombo. Among the recommendations is the need for establishing a central authority to deal with the garbage disposal in the Western Province.

The committee, headed by retired High Court Judge Dr. Chandradasa Nanayakkara, also suggested that the government look into establishing incinerators to burn garbage,

The President’s Media Unit says the President will inform the relevant ministries and institutions of the recommendations and order their implementation.