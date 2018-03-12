Media restriction to lift shortly

The fate of the current restrictions on social media platforms would be decided in the next two days, minister of Digital Infrastructure, Harin Fernanado told The Island.

“I can’t really give you a word on this because the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) is under President Maithripala Sirisena. However, we have been informed that there will be a discussion on this today (12) at the Presidential Secretariat,” he said.

The Minister said he was aware that those restrictions had adversely effected a large number of people. However concerns of national security had to override those inconveniences, he said.

The government decided to restrict access to social media platforms after the communal violence in Kandy last week.