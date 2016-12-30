Measures to crackdown on dengue mosquito breeding

Share ! tweet







Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine has decided to bring amendments to the Prevention of Mosquito Breeding Act in order to take more active measures to crackdown on facilitation of dengue mosquito breeding following a rapid increase in dengue related deaths this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a subcommittee of the Presidential Task Force for Dengue Control held under the patronage of Deputy Minister Faizal Cassim. Health Secretary Anura Jayawickrema and Acting Health Services Director General Dr. Jayasundera Bandara were among the officials attended the meeting organized at the Health Ministry.

The subcommittee held length discussions on the spread of the dengue and the initiatives that have been taken so far to control the mosquito-borne disease.

According to the Ministry, within the month of December around 112,238 premises were inspected and red notices have been issued to 4,242 premises. During the inspection 16 percent of the premises were identified as mosquito breeding grounds. Out of the premises issued with the red notice legal action will be taken on 949 places.

Attention was focused on further strengthening programs including the removal of garbage carried out by the Local Government bodies.