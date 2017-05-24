Measures taken to alleviate teacher shortage

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says the government has taken measures to provide a sustainable solution to the teacher shortage problem.

Responding to oral questions in parliament yesterday, the Minister said the government has given priority to solve the problem of teacher shortage in country’s schools.

He said the government has recruited a large number of teachers for the estates and measures will be taken to recruit more science teachers to the schools in the upcountry.

The Minister said a program is being successfully implemented to provide drinking water, electricity, and sanitation facilties to all schools island wide.