Maximum Retail Price on rice comes into force

Share ! tweet







The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) issued Maximum Retail Price (MRP) order for three varieties of rice on February 8 while the Minister in-charge issued a stern warning to errant sellers across the country.

The order is effective February 8th –the same date as issued-and is to be Gazetted midnight of February 8 under Extraordinary Gazette No 2005/24. “The CAA will act on errant traders who sell at higher prices” said Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen, during his meeting with top officials of CAA on February 7.

“The MRPs announced by Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) have to be followed. The CAA will act on errant traders who sell at higher prices. We are also working with the Customs to obtain details of rice importers and imported volumes,” said Minister Bathiudeen.

“The CAA will set up a team of officials to investigate as to whether these imported rice quantities have been released to the market. Importers who hoard rice stocks will be considered errant and legal measures will be taken against them,” he said. “Another team of investigators will be set up to investigate and monitor rice quantities milled by the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB)