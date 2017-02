Share ! tweet







It is reported that ther maximum retail price for rice will be imposed with effect from midnight today (06), Minister Sarath Amunugama said.

The maximum retail price for Samba rice will be Rs.80 while the max retail price for Nadu will be Rs.70, he said.

The government has also decided to further reduce the existing tax on imported rice to Rs.5 from Rs.15 with effect from midnight January 27.