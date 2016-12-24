Mattala airport shunned due to lack of infrastructure in its surroundings

Share ! tweet







Airlines did not like to use Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) due to lack of infrastructure facilities around it, Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said on Thursday (Dec 22).

Minister de Silva told the media that the MRIA was maintained by the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Rs. 3.6 billion had to be spent on its maintenance per month.

The total income of the MRIA was only about Rs. 10 million per month but Rs. 74 million had to be paid as salaries of about 574 workers employed there, Minister de Silva added.

"Now the BIA has become a mini welfare state of sorts," the Minister said smilinly. He said that in view of the current level of operations at BIA, facilities at MRIA which could not handle more than five movements per hour were found to be inadequate to handle the total traffic that BIA does at present.

Therefore, the MRIA couldn’t be used as an alternative airport during the restricted use of the BIA from January to April next year, Minister de Silva stressed.

Only four China bound SriLankan airlines flights would be operated per day at the MRIA during the runway resurfacing period.

All foreign airlines had refused to use MRIA and SriLankan airlines also rejected at the beginning but been compelled to use it for want of a better alternative.