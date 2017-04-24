Mathews to Captain ICC Champions trophy 2017

Share ! tweet







Angelo Mathews will captain the Sri Lanka team for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which is to be held in England and Wales from June 1-18, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

The ICC Champions Trophy is a One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), second in importance only to the Cricket World Cup.

Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews will boost and toughen Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held from the 1st of June in England and Wales. The 15 member squad for the all-important tournament was announced earlier today. Angelo Mathews will replace Upul Tharanga as the skipper of the side. Furthermore, Tharanga will work as deputy of Mathews .