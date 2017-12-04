Mathews slams 8th century, Chandimal hits 10th

Angelo Mathews scored his first century in over two years and became the first Sri Lanka batsman to hit a century in the current series as the visitors frustrated Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team on the third day of the third Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Mathews made full use of his two lives as slammed a century to lead Sri Lanka’s reply on Day 3 of the third and final Test against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday.

The former Sri Lanka captain reached the landmark when he worked a length ball from Ishant Sharma towards backward square leg for a single. This was his eighth century overall and third vs India.

Mathews was given a reprieve on 98 when Rohit Sharma dropped him off Ishant’s bowling in the 82nd over.

This was Mathews’ first Test century in over two years. He last reached the three-figure mark against India in Colombo in August 2015.

Mathews was given a life early on (Day 2) when Virat Kohli dropped him (at second slip) off Ishant. From then on, he went about his innings intelligently and hardly played a loose shot.

He got able support in captain Dinesh Chandimal, who reached his tenth century.

Chandimals’ century, his second against India, took 271 deliveries.