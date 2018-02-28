Mathews ruled out of Nidahas Trophy 2018

Sri Lanka limited-overs captain Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of next month’s tri-nation Twenty20 tournament after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.

The hosts will be led by Dinesh Chandimal in the series starting 6 March at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. India and Bangladesh are the other two teams.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 20-man preliminary squad that will be cropped to 15 on Wednesday.

“Angelo Mathews was not considered for selection as he is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the concluded Tri-Nation Series in Bangladesh,” the board said in a release.

Mathews, 30, was in January named as Sri Lanka’s captain in the shorter format until the 2019 World Cup.

But the all-rounder has been beset by injuries and has led the side in just a single one-day international, against Zimbabwe in Dhaka last month.

Sri Lanka recently swept their Bangladesh tour, winning both the Test and T20 series, after a come-from-behind win in the tri-series involving Zimbabwe. -Agencies

Sri Lanka preliminary squad for Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018:

Dinesh Chandimal – Captain

Upul Tharanga

Danushka Gunathilaka

Kusal Mendis

Dasun Shanaka

Kusal Janith Perera

Thisara Perera

Jeewan Mendis

Suranga Lakmal

Niroshan Dickwella

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Isuru Udana

Jeffrey Vandersay

Akila Dananjaya

Amila Aponso

Asitha Fernando

Lahiru Kumara

Nuwan Pradeep

Dushmantha Chameera

Dananjaya De Silva

The final 15 member squad would be announced on the 28th February, 20. AFP