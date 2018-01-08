Mathews passes fitness Test

Former skipper Angelo Mathews has passed the fitness test following his injury last week and is the front-runner to be appointed skipper of the national ODI and T20 teams once again, news sources said

SLC earlier announced that a new skipper for the ODI and T20 teams will be appointed on 9 January, while Dinesh Chandimal will continue as Test skipper. Mathews, who came back after injury on the last Indian tour, was once again injured during the first T20 and was ruled out from the rest of the tour.

Mathews did not bowl in Tests but was seen even opening the bowling in ODIs and T20s before he was injured once again. According to specialists, Mathews bowling duties should be closely monitored if SLC wants him to continue playing. Doctors do not recommended him for bowling duties in Tests and only five overs in ODIs if absolutely necessary.