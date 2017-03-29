Match abandon due to rain

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka were made to rue their luck as a heavy downpour washed off the second ODI against Bangladesh after a good effort from the hosts saw them posting 311 runs batting first. The rain came down during the innings break and Bangladesh’s reply couldn’t get underway and the umpires called off the game at 8.45p.m.

Young Kusal Mendis was the hero for the Sri Lankans posting his maiden ODI century. The tourists attempted to wrestle back the initiative after seamer Taskin Ahmed became the fifth Bangladeshi to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket. Bowling the last over of the innings, Taskin dismissed Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep as Sri Lanka were bowled out with a ball to spare.

After Danushka Gunatilaka was deceived by a Mashrafe Mortaza slower delivery and pulled early to be brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, the Sri Lankans rebuild their innings with Upul Tharanga and Mendis adding 111 runs for the second wicket.

Captain Tharanga playing his 200th ODI looked in sublime form with some elegant drives and reached his half-century off 68 balls. He broke loose soon after the milestone cracking three boundaries. He was run out when a Mustafizur Rahman beamer was missed by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur and Tharanga

went for a run, but was lazy looking back while running. Mahmadullah Riyad sensed an opportunity and from short fine-leg picked up the ball and brought down the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Tharanga’s 65 came off 76 deliveries with nine boundaries.