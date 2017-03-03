Mastermind arrested in Mt. Lavinia weapons case

Share ! tweet







The main accused in connection with weapons found inside the Mount Lavinia Magistrate Court was arrested, police said on Friday.

The mastermind in the case has been identified as D.S. Roshan Indika de Silva alias Rosa. Police said that he was taken into custody after he surrendered to Mount Lavinia Police through an attorney.

Twenty people who were arrested over the case were remanded until 13 March, yesterday. According to police, 16 of 20 suspects are individuals residing in the Ratmalana area. Court proceedings were also temporarily suspended on Wednesday after a fully loaded pistol and revolver were found inside the court premises. Police suspect that the firearms were brought to the court premises to carry out an attack as they were in usable condition.