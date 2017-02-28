Maruti stops selling Ritz

Share ! tweet







India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has stopped selling one of its popular hatchbacks Ritz in both domestic and international markets.

Launched in 2009 in both petrol and diesel versions, the Ritz sold a total of around 4,00,000 units.

Confirming the development, MSI spokesperson told the Press Trust of India (PTI): "As part of refreshing our product portfolio, we continuously review our portfolio and introduce new models."

MSI accounts for every second car manufactured in India.

He said Ritz has been one of MSI’s successful models in its portfolio. It played a role in strengthening the company’s presence amongst the modern compact cars, he added.

"Maruti Suzuki is committed to ensure availability of Ritz’s spare parts and service for next 10 years," the spokesperson added.

The company now sells the newly-launched Ignis, Swift, Celerio, Dzire and Baleno in the compact segment, which witnessed 25.2% growth in sales to 55,817 units last month as against 44,575 in the year-ago month.

The car market leader had also recently discontinued sales of lower variants of premier crossover S-Cross featuring 1.6 litre diesel engine, due to low demand.