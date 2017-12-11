‘Marians’ taken to HC for singing Jothipala’s songs

The Colombo Commercial High Court yesterday issued notices on Sri Lanka’s popular music band leader Nalin Perera and his musical group ‘Marians’ for singing the late H.R. Jothipala’s songs without the permission of his family members.

The case was filed by H.R. Jothipala’s widow and their four daughters under the Intellectual Property Act.

The complainants said the ‘Marians’ had sung the late Jothipala’s songs at the concert, ‘Kings of 70’s unplugged’ held on January 22 at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre without permission.

Counsel Chinthaka Fernando, Tharindu Rajakaruna with Nalin Samarakoon appeared for the defence.