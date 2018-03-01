Many areas receive 100mm of rain

Several areas in the country, particularly the Eastern Province, had received heavy rainfall, some over 100 mm yesterday (28), the Department of Meteorology reported.

Batticaloa received the highest rainfall of 129mm, while Kiran and several other areas received a rainfall of 100mm of rain. Bentotawatte received 60mm of rain, while Batuwangala had received 88mm of rain last morning.

“Showers were experienced in most areas of the country, except for the North yesterday,” a spokesman from the Department of Meteorology said. The showery conditions, brought on by an atmospheric disturbance, is expected to ease to some extent in the coming days.

“Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Northern, Eastern, Uva and the North-Central Provinces and in the Matale District. Thunderstorms will occur at several places in the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western Provinces and in Kandy and the Nuwara-Eliya Districts after 2 pm, he said. “Fairly strong gusty winds (40kmph) are predicted in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western Provinces and in the Hambantota, Matale and the Monaragala Districts,” he said.