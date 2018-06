Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the United National Party (UNP).

He has been appointed to the position with effect from April 26, 2018.

In terms of Article 7.1(1) of the Party Constitution, he will also function as a member of the UNP Working Committee.

In a twitter post, Samaraweera confirmed that he has received a letter of appointment as a Vice Chairman of the UNP by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.