Mangala admits slow reforms

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera has admitted that their “good governance” administration was slow to deliver on promised reforms, but noted the climate of fear had ended since the fall of the Rajapaksa regime.

Samaraweera said those who voted overwhelmingly for change at the January 8, 2015 elections may be disillusioned, but urged them to reflect on the restoration of personal freedoms that had been deprived for a decade.

“We are not where we hoped to be by this time. But we will get there. Change is incremental, political systems are entrenched and sometimes immovable; but the will to change remains as strong as ever,” he said.

He admitted that those who voted for the “good governance” government in 2015 may waver, but urged them to support the administration at the February 10 local elections to ensure stability.

“Incumbency fatigue and the monumental challenges ahead of Sri Lanka as the country strives to march towards sustainable peace and prosperity, weighs heavily on the January 8th constituency.”Disillusioned by the road ahead, which seems fraught with difficulty and the potential for lost opportunity, this constituency may waver.”

He said it was important to build on what has already been achieved and keep the window open for peace and change.